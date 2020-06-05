Trump: 'A great day' for George Floyd

Video

US President Trump has remarked on a "great day" for George Floyd, during a news conference about employment data.

Speaking at the White House, Mr Trump hailed new statistics from the Labor Department which showed employers added 2.5 million workers to their payrolls last month.

"This is a great day for equality," the president said. "Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that's happening for our country."

It comes after days of protests around the country, sparked by Mr Floyd's death in police custody.