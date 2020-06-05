NY Governor Cuomo: 'How did we get to this place?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NY Governor Cuomo: 'How did we get to this place?'

New York governor Andrew Cuomo shared a video of a scene in Buffalo, New York, in which Martin Gugino, 75, was pushed to the ground by police.

He applauded the Buffalo mayor for suspending the police officers and said the officers' actions were 'fundamentally offensive'.

Mr Cuomo added that it was frightening to see.

  • 05 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Trump: 'This is a great thing' for George Floyd