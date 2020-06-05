Children explain why they're protesting

Video

Following the death of George Floyd, 46, in police custody on 25 May, protests have swept across the US.

He had been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money to buy a pack of cigarettes.

A memorial for Mr Floyd was held in Minneapolis on Thursday and in his eulogy, Reverend Al Sharpton said this had been "the story of black folks".

People of all ages have been protesting, including children who say "you can't judge a book by its colour".