'Years later, we're still dealing with the same thing'
As widespread protests continue to sweep across the United States, people describe what they hope will make them more significant.
George Floyd, 46, was killed in police custody on May 25 and since then protesters have been marching to demand an end to police brutality and better race relations.
A memorial for Mr Floyd was held in Minneapolis on Thursday and in his eulogy, Reverend Al Sharpton said this had been "the story of black folks".
05 Jun 2020
