The street artist making us smile
Video

David Zinn is a professional chalk artist who's on a mission to show that you don’t need fancy equipment to draw.

His work has appeared on subway platforms in Manhattan, village squares in Sweden and even street corners in Taiwan.

  • 10 Jun 2020