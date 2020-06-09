'This has to be a fundamental rethinking' of police tactics

Video

Governor Cuomo says that little has changed since Rodney King was a victim of police brutality in 1991 or since Dr Martin Luther King Jr was killed in 1968.

In response to protesters' calls to defund the police, the New York governor said the lack of trust between the public and law enforcement needed to be addressed.

Anti-racism demonstrations continue throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Friends and family have been remembering Mr Floyd at his funeral service in Houston on Tuesday.