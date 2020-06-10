Protester blinded in one eye has 'no regrets'

Video

Shantania Love attended a Black Lives Matter rally in California where she was allegedly shot by police in the eye with a rubber bullet.

Surgeons have told the 29-year-old medical assistant and mother of two that it's 99.9% certain she will lose her sight in that eye.

This was the first protest Love has ever attended and she told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire that doesn't regret attending. She now plans to sue the Sacramento Police Department.

The department says it has not confirmed that her injuries were due to use of force by Sacramento Police Department officers, but if this is confirmed, that use of force will be reviewed. It notes that "multiple outside agencies assisted with the protests".