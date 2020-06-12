Trisha Goddard's children 'bullied' over Bo' Selecta
Trisha Goddard's children were 'bullied' over Bo' Selecta character

TV presenter Trisha Goddard told BBC Newsnight about the impact a blackface impersonation in a comedy sketch had on her family.

Last week, comedian Leigh Francis issued an emotional apology for having made himself up as black celebrities in the show Bo' Selecta.

