US general 'should not have been' at Trump photo-op

US general Gen Mark Milley 'should not have been' at Trump photo-op
The top US military officer says he was wrong to have joined President Donald Trump during his controversial walk to a damaged church near the White House.
In a filmed apology Gen Mark Milley said he "should not have been there".
11 Jun 2020
