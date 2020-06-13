The Monopoly analogy that explains slavery's legacy
Black Lives Matter: 'How can we win?' – The Monopoly analogy explained

One American woman has come up with a simple way to explain how centuries of economic hardship have impacted black Americans.

Kimberly Jones was cleaning up the streets during the George Floyd protests when her Monopoly analogy was filmed by a friend, shared and went viral.

The author, who can count Oprah Winfrey, Lebron James, Trevor Noah and Madonna among her celebrity fans, spoke to the BBC about the success of her video.

Video produced by Amanda Kirton and Andrew Humphrey

  • 13 Jun 2020
