Famous chef feeds Covid-hit neighbourhoods

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Celebrity chef José Andrés: 'We are a food planet'
Chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés has been delivering meals to food-insecure areas that have been hit particularly hard by Covid-19.
Mr Andrés says that there are about 40 million Americans who don't know where their next meal is coming from.
On 9 June, the National Bureau of Economic Research declared the downturn in the US a recession.
More than 20 million people lost their jobs in March and April.
-
12 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window