Chokehold 'should be banned' - US police chief
A US police chief has said chokehold techniques used by officers should be banned as they "too often" lead to death.

Speaking to the BBC, Houston police boss Art Acevedo said he thinks this would be the consensus across the nation.

  • 13 Jun 2020
