Video

Jymaco Brooks tells the media "life shouldn't be this complicated" after his cousin Rayshard was shot and killed by police. The incident happed outside of a fast food restaurant on 12 June in Atlanta, Georgia.

Many family members - including Rayshard's wife and children - were at the emotional press conference.

One of the officers involved has been fired.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned - saying in a statement, "it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."