'Life shouldn't be this complicated'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The family of Rayshard Brooks speaks to the media

Jymaco Brooks tells the media "life shouldn't be this complicated" after his cousin Rayshard was shot and killed by police. The incident happed outside of a fast food restaurant on 12 June in Atlanta, Georgia.

Many family members - including Rayshard's wife and children - were at the emotional press conference.

One of the officers involved has been fired.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned - saying in a statement, "it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

  • 15 Jun 2020
