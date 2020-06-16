George Floyd death: Eyewitness account
Video

George Floyd: Eyewitnesses recount harrowing death

The killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis has sparked the biggest protest about racism in the US for a generation.

With the help of people in the neighbourhood, Panorama has pieced together the moments leading up to George Floyd's death.

Video journalist: Yasmine Djadoudi

You can watch B Panorama - George Floyd- A Killing That Shook the World in full on BBC iplayer in the UK.

