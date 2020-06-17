The good and the bad of Trump's executive order

Media player
Police reform: The good and the bad of Trump executive order
Law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw spoke to the BBC about the good and the bad of President Trump's executive order on police reform. Ms Crenshaw criticised the order's limitation on chokeholds, which she said is not really a new policy.
17 Jun 2020
