The good and the bad of Trump's executive order
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police reform: The good and the bad of Trump executive order

Law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw spoke to the BBC about the good and the bad of President Trump's executive order on police reform. Ms Crenshaw criticised the order's limitation on chokeholds, which she said is not really a new policy.

  • 17 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'Without police, there is chaos'