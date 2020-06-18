The city that disbanded its police force

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What happened when a city disbanded its police force
Camden, New Jersey, created a brand new police force to forge better ties with its residents.
Their aim was for the police to be guardians, not warriors of their community.
The city used to have one of the highest crime rates in the United States but now, eight years later, it is seeing its lowest crime rate in 50 years.
18 Jun 2020
