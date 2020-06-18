'I felt everything that he felt'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rayshard Brooks widow: 'I felt everything that he felt'

Tomika Miller describes what she felt as the Fulton County District Attorney shared the details of her husband's death. The district attorney Paul Howard announced the ex-police officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and 10 other offences.

  • 18 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'Life shouldn't be this complicated'