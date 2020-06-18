Media player
Canadian MP kicked out for calling rival 'racist'
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was thrown out of the House of Commons for not apologising after he called another MP "racist".
The exchange took place after Mr Singh had introduced a motion to recognise systemic racism in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
