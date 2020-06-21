Father takes 500 high school seniors' portraits

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
500 high school senior portraits in Virginia
Matt Mendelsohn, photographer and father of a high school senior at Yorktown High School in Virginia, took 500 portraits of graduates in his daughter's class.
He hopes to help them commemorate their high school experience, even though coronavirus disrupted their commencement.
-
21 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window