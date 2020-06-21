Poor turnout for Trump election rally
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donald Trump: Poor turnout for Tulsa election rally

Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the US coronavirus lockdown began has taken place in front of a smaller than expected crowd.

Mr Trump had boasted earlier in the week that almost a million people had requested tickets for the event at Tulsa's Bank of Oklahoma Center.

  • 21 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'Without police, there is chaos'