Social media takes credit for low Trump rally numbers

Video

After boasting that almost a million people had requested tickets to his campaign rally, Donald Trump struggled to fill a 19,000 seat arena in Oklahoma.

A social media campaign has taken part of the credit for the low turnout, with TickTok users and K-pop fans claiming to have registered for free tickets, then not turning up.

Elijah Daniel is a YouTuber and comedian who was part of the campaign. He told the BBC that attendance was on a first come, first served basis, and also puts the low turnout down to "lack of interest" in Mr Trump.