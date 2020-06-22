TikTok grandma behind 'no-show protest' campaign

Media player
Meet the TikTok grandma behind the 'no-show protest' campaign
Mary Jo Laupp posted a video on TikTok condemning the Trump campaign for choosing to host the first rally of his re-election campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Juneteenth.
The video went viral, becoming part of a social media campaign encouraging users to register for tickets to a re-election campaign rally for President Donald Trump and not attend as a form of protest.
22 Jun 2020
