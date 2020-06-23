Fauci: 'We're now seeing a disturbing surge of infections'

Video

During a congressional testimony, Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, warned that there had been a "disturbing surge of infections".

He explained that although some states, like New York, had been handling the virus decline well, others like Florida, Texas and Arizona had seen "troublesome" case spikes, which could be as a result of an "increase of community spread".

Over 120,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the United States and there are over 2.3 million cases.