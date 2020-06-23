Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Martin Luther King Jr's daughter: 'I know the pain of growing up without a father'
Speaking at Rayshard Brooks' funeral in Atlanta, Reverend Bernice A King described growing up without her father Martin Luther King Jr and the subsequent attention that followed his assassination in 1968.
Mr Brooks, a father of four, was killed by police on 12 June in the car park of a fast food restaurant.
Former police officer Garrett Rolfe, faces 11 charges related to Rayshard Brooks' death. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
23 Jun 2020
