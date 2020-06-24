President Trump calls coronavirus 'kung flu'

Video

While speaking at a youth rally in Phoenix, Arizona, President Donald Trump mused on what the deadly virus should be called.

Responding to cheers from the audience about the "kung flu" suggestion, he went on to ponder what the 19 in Covid-19 stood for.

President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway told journalists on Wednesday that he "has made very clear he wants everybody to understand, and I think that we need Americans to understand, that the virus originated in China".

The United States has over two million cases and has suffered from over 120,000 fatalities to the disease. Over 28 million people have been tested.