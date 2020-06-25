'They want to throw God's wonderful breathing system out'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'They want to throw God's wonderful breathing system out'

Florida residents give their views on the wearing of masks in public places to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Jun 2020