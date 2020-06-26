'So confused' officers realise their costly mistake

Video

Antonio Smith accuses Valdosta, Georgia, and its police department for using excessive force when they wrongfully arrested him.

Police crews had been sent to a Walgreens with an arrest warrant for an African American man, wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue trousers, who had been harassing customers.

While one officer was collecting information about Mr Smith who had been near the pharmacy, another officer arrived and told him to put his hands behind his back, believing he was the subject wanted by the warrant.

When Antonio Smith refused, he was brought down to the ground in a police control technique, which injured his wrist.

Mr Smith is suing for $700,000 (£563,626) in damages.