Man sues police and city over violent wrongful arrest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Man sues police and city over violent wrongful arrest

Antonio Smith accuses Valdosta, Georgia, and its police department of using excessive force.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Jun 2020