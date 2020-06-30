'I'd like to inspire young black skaters'

Video

A video of Kaitlyn Saunders skating on the square opposite the White House has amassed over 350,000 views.

The nine-year-old decided she wanted to contribute after hearing about the protests.

Kaitlyn's mother Katrice said she was "in awe" of her daughter skating there.

In early June, the mayor of Washington DC named the square outside the White House Black Lives Matter Plaza in a rebuke to President Trump after he had ordered authorities to forcibly remove peaceful protesters so he could cross the street to take a photo in front of a church.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, also unveiled a two-block long mural painted onto the street leading up to the White House declaring "Black Lives Matter".