Ben Carson: 'People have gone overboard'
Ben Carson on Donald Trump's testing comments

The US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, says he believes the increase in cases in the United States is because people have not been following social distancing guidelines.

Florida and Texas are among states reinstating some restrictions.

But the former neurosurgeon said that although the numbers of cases had increased, the mortality rate has gone down.

  • 28 Jun 2020
