Missouri couple points guns at protesters

Couple stands in front yard to point guns at protesters
An armed couple stood in their front yard and pointed guns at demonstrators in St Louis, Missouri. The protesters were marching toward Mayor Lyda Kewson's home. The President Trump retweeted and then deleted the video from his timeline.
29 Jun 2020
