Family help bear cub with a jug stuck on its head
Video

Family rescue bear cub swimming with a jar stuck on its head

A bear cub in Wisconsin found itself in trouble when it managed to get a plastic jar stuck on its head.

Tricia Hurt and her family were fishing when they spotted the animal swimming in the lake and decided to lend a helping hand.

  • 29 Jun 2020
