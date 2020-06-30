Fauci warns US could experience 100,000 daily coronavirus cases
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dr Fauci in 100,000 daily coronavirus cases warning

The country's top disease expert said he was "very concerned" by the surge in cases across the US.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Jun 2020