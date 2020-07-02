Why Texas is seeing a coronavirus surge

Media player
Why Texas is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases
For months, the state was doing well. Cases were low and the economy had just reopened. Now, it's one of the most recent coronavirus hotspots in the United States, seeing upwards of 6,000 new cases every day and hospitals are reaching capacity.
Why the sudden surge?
Video by Angélica M Casas, Chelsea Bailey and Franz Strasser
02 Jul 2020
