'My sister is a human being, and I want justice'

The family of missing US soldier Vanessa Guillen have demanded answers as a suspect in the case took his own life.

The suspect was a junior soldier at Fort Hood who had fled his post yesterday, according to the Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Guillen was last seen on 22 April in a car park at the military base in Killeen, Texas. In their search, investigators found partial human remains in a shallow grave. Forensic experts have not confirmed the identity of the remains.