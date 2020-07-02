NY Governor Cuomo to Trump: 'Admit you were wrong'

Media player
Coronavirus: NY Governor Cuomo tells Trump to 'admit you were wrong'
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has hit out at US President Trump, saying he was in denial over the severity of coronavirus "from day one".
Mr Cuomo made the comments during a press conference on Wednesday, as the US hit a new record high of 52,000 virus cases in a day.
The president again predicted the infection would "disappear", while saying he was "all for masks".
02 Jul 2020
