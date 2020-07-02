'Why is Trump calling BLM a symbol of hate?'

Media player
'Why is Trump calling Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate?'
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has defended President Trump's comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.
The US president tweeted on Wednesday about New York City's decision to paint "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue, calling it "a symbol of hate".
02 Jul 2020
