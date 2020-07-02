Maxwell 'helped exploit girls as young as 14 years old'

Video

Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is facing charges in the US after being arrested by the FBI.

Audrey Strauss, acting US attorney for the southern district of New York, detailed the alleged role Maxwell played in the grooming and sexual exploitation of underage girls.

Ms Maxwell has previously denied any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein's alleged sexual misconduct.

Epstein died in prison on 10 August as he awaited, without the chance of bail, his trial on sex trafficking charges.