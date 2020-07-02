Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Strauss: 'We would welcome Prince Andrew's statement'
Prosecutors would welcome Prince Andrew coming to talk to them, acting US attorney for the southern district of New York, Audrey Strauss has said.
The prince was a friend of Ghislaine Maxwell and an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in a prison cell in 2019 when he was awaiting federal trial for sex trafficking.
02 Jul 2020
