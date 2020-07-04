Driving into the art of Van Gogh

Video

Toronto's Immersive Van Gogh exhibition allows audiences to experience art from the comfort of their car.

Producers had to rethink how people would experience the show in light of social-distancing restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the drive-in experience start at around 95 Canadian dollars ($70, £56).

The exhibition opened in Paris and had over two million visitors there.

Video by Dan Lytwyn.