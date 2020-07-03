Protest, rally or eating out - Where is riskier?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Protest, rally or eating out - Where is riskier?

Dr Georges Benjamin breaks down the risks of going into crowds and how best to protect yourself.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Jul 2020