Zuckerberg hits back at Facebook boycott

Video

As an advertising boycott of Facebook continues to grow Mark Zuckerberg shows no sign of backing down.

The campaign, involving some of the world's biggest companies, calls on Facebook to do more about hate speech and misinformation.

Facebook boss Mr Zuckerberg says he thinks the brands will be back “soon enough” and that Facebook's policies won't change. It's a story that cuts to the heart of how the internet interacts with democracy, freedom of speech, business and how we define truth and hate.

In the latest of his weekly reports, this is Ros Atkins on Facebook and the boycott.