Trump: Protesters will not 'tear down' history

Mount Rushmore: Protesters will not ‘tear down’ history, Trump warns
US President Donald Trump said he would not allow protesters to "tear down" history in a speech marking 4 July celebrations at Mount Rushmore.
Mr Trump vowed to defend monuments to America’s “heroes” from “angry mobs”.
“Their legacy will never be destroyed,” he declared.
The president's comments came at a pre-Independence Day event that was attended by an estimated 7,500 people, despite concerns over the spread of Covid-19.
04 Jul 2020
