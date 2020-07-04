Video

US President Donald Trump denounced "angry mobs" who are "trying to tear down statues of our founders", in a speech marking 4 July celebrations at Mount Rushmore, South Dakota.

The location was controversial, as the monument features the faces of two slave-owning former US presidents, and stands on land taken from the indigenous Lakota Sioux by the US government in the 1800s.

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered despite concerns over the possible spread of coronavirus.