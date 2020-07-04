Trump denounces 'angry mobs' tearing down statues
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump denounces 'angry mobs' tearing down statues

In a speech at Mount Rushmore, President Trump said the monument "will never be desecrated".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Jul 2020