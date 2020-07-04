Ghislaine Maxwell 'won't speak about Prince Andrew'

Video

Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to appear in court in New York on charges of helping Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of girls and young women, and also perjury. She has previously denied any wrongdoing.

When she moved to New York, she became friends with Laura Goldman.

Laura Goldman spoke to the BBC's Today programme and was asked whether she thought Ms Maxwell would speak about Prince Andrew, a former friend of Epstein, as part of a potential plea deal.

He has also strenuously denied any wrong doing.

This is an edited interview.