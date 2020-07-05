Trump denounces 'radical left' in 4 July speech

Video

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at his political enemies in a speech to mark 4 July at the White House in Washington DC.

The president pledged to defeat the "radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters", in an apparent reference to anti-racism protesters.

Many US demonstrators want a re-evaluation - or the total removal - of statues connected to slavery. Mr Trump has accused them of wanting to "erase our history".