Black Lives Matter painted outside Trump Tower
A large Black Lives Matter mural has been painted outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Similar Black Lives Matter murals are planned in each of New York City's five boroughs.

US President Donald Trump previously called the planned mural a "symbol of hate".

  • 09 Jul 2020
