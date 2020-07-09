Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: Supreme Court ruling a 'witch hunt' and 'hoax'
The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Trump's financial records can be examined by prosecutors in New York.
In a related case, the court ruled that this information did not have to be shared with Congress.
The president has come under fire for not making his tax returns public like his predecessors.
White House Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted his tax returns would be made available after they have finished being audited.
-
09 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-53357666/trump-supreme-court-ruling-a-witch-hunt-and-hoaxRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window