Hospital chaplains on the coronavirus frontline
Members of the clergy are finding new ways to facilitate ways for relatives to say goodbye to their loved ones.
With a rise in the number of people being admitted to hospital in the United States, there has been an increase in demand for chaplains to support patients in their final moments.
Hali Diecidue and Rocky Walker describe what it's been like working during the pandemic.
10 Jul 2020
